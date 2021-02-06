McCRAY, Garnet J.



Age 80, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, January 29th, 2021. Judy was a retired



manager of Speedway who loved spending her days with her grandbabies. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting and was known for her green thumb and beautiful flower garden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, William M. McCray (Bill) and daughter Mary Stalder. She is survived by her children Jeffery (Jim Vawter) Foster, Jim (Kitty) Foster, Joel (Barb)



Foster, Billie Sue (Mark) Clemmer, Jatana (William) Wallace; grandchildren, Keith (Colleen) Stalder, Leslie (Paul) Mott,



Sarah Foster, Ashley (Melissa) Adams, Madison Stiver, Noah Stiver, Kaiden, Kaisen & Kailen Wallace and many other



relatives and friends. A memorial service of family and friends to honor Judy will be Monday, February 8th, 2021, from 3pm-5pm located at Moraine Heights Baptist Church, 5661 Munger Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. Service starts at 3pm with Chaplin Chris officiating and dinner immediately following.

