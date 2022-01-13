McCRAY, Gregory Scott



60, of Middletown, passed away on January 4, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1961, the son of Ralph and Betty (Hamlin) McCray. Greg loved cars. He was a mechanic and owned his own shop on Oxford State Road in Middletown. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Donna McCray; and a brother, John (Linda) McCray.



Greg is survived by his brothers, Richard (Linda) McCray, Pat McCray; and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 1:00pm - 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Please visit



www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

