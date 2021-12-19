MCCREARY, Catherine

MCCREARY (Buffenbarger),



Catherine Jessie



92, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2021, following a lengthy illness. Born November 1, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, Catherine graduated from Springfield High School in 1947.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Blanche Roberts Buffenbarger, husband, Robert McCreary, twin sister, Emily Buffenbarger Pendleton, and brother, Jim Buffenbarger.



Catherine is survived by daughter, Margi (Ray) Starr of Springfield, and son Randy (Brenda) Shultz of San Diego, California. Catherine's greatest joys were her four grandchildren: Ryan (Jalene) Hoff, Lacey Hoff, Francine (Christian) Panginiban, and Fritzi Shultz, and five great-grandchildren: Cambria, Gavin,



Ella, Emily, and Maxwell. She is also survived by special nieces and nephews: Diane, Debbie, David, and Doug; Ed, Matt, and Tom.



Catherine was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She loved family genealogy, reading Christian books, and visiting Randy and his family in San Diego.



Catherine's funeral will be held at Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 12:00 noon. The funeral will be led by grandson Ryan Hoff of



Crawford, Colorado, and Pastor Steven Williams of Maiden Lane Church of God. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



