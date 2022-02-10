McCREARY, Connie Lois



Age 75, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Connie worked in Aluminum Die Casting for Yoder Industries, retiring after many years. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary 3283, Cooties Pup Tent 83 where she served as President several times, and Past-President of the Grand MOCA. Connie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael R.; parents, Elmer and



Margaret; and brother, Bill Scherer. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew J. and Vilote McCreary of



Huber Heights; grandchildren, Michael and Amelia "Lynn"; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11:30 AM Monday, February 14, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 PM at the funeral home.

