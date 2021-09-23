McCROSON, Clinton F. "Clint"



Age 86 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Brookdale of



Oakwood. He was born on



February 13, 1935, in Dayton, OH, the son of the late



Clarence Richard and Lena



Margaret (Sager) McCroson. Mr. McCroson was the Owner and Operator of Action Rubber Company for 26 years. Preceded in death by his daughter Vicki Lynn McCroson, and by his sister Winifred Hupp. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Joyce N. (Schindler) McCroson, 2 sons Ron McCroson and wife Pattie, Mark McCroson and spouse Shawn Powell, 4 grandchildren Heather Waugh and husband James, Whitney Malone and husband Charles, Andrew McCroson and wife Morgan, Margaret McCroson, 3 great-grandchildren Clara Waugh, Connor Malone and Emma Malone, as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. The family will



receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to the service) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Mr. Clinton F. McCroson's memory. Clint will be remembered for his kind heart, his orneriness, his big smile, and especially for the love he had for his family. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Clinton F. McCroson, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

