McCUBBIN, Martha Joy



Martha Joy McCubbin, 82, of Selma, Ohio, passed away April 2, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 4, 1938, in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Hazel Miller. Mrs. McCubbin enjoyed her flowers and gardening, visiting yard sales, garage sales, thrifting and spending time with her family. Martha dedicated her life to raising her family. Survivors include her beloved husband with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage on March 22, Frank M. McCubbin Sr.; two children, Susan McCubbin and Frank M. (Jerri Kay) McCubbin Jr.; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one sister, Linda Misanik and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Harry and Russell; five sisters, Bertha, Doris, Thelma, Mary and Ruth and her parents. Private services will be held for Mrs. McCubbin's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-



KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.


