dayton-daily-news logo
X

McCullough, Annie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

McCULLOUGH,

Annie Howard

Smiley was on February 15, 1931. Mother Smiley went home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2022. She was employed with Butler County as a Social Worker to care for people in their homes. Then she was transferred to Children Protective Service where she worked diligently for 29 Years. Mother Smiley was faithful to God and loved her home church, Mt. Ebal United Holy Church and served Mt. Ebal United Holy Church Faithfully until her passing. Mother Smiley leaves to cherish her memories, her children Nolan Smiley of Decatur Alabama, Sharon Smiley – Minniefield of Hamilton, Ohio, Rosette Smiley of Hamilton, Ohio, Millicent Smiley of Hamilton, Ohio, Priscilla Smiley – Aladejebi (Abimbola Aladejebi) of Fairfield, Ohio, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Mt. Ebal United Holy Church, 555 S. Front St. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11am. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Hamilton

2299 University Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
RHODES, Doris
2
GRANT, Richard
3
SHERMAN, Bertha
4
LUCKEN, Wilma
5
HENDRICKS, Judy
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top