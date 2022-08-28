McCUTCHEN,



Lorene Archey



Went home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2022. Lorene was a graduate of Gettysburg High School in 1949. She lived in Dayton, Ohio, and was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church. She worked at McCall's Printing Plant, Shiloh Realty and proudly served in property management for the City of Dayton until retirement. Lorene was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, her children, Colleen and Lawrence and her sisters, Opal Jett and Phyllis Wood. She is survived by her grand-daughters, Nichole (Donald, III) Henley, Nichele (Dajuan) Johnson, and Nihlene McCutchen; her great-grandchildren, Donald Henley, IV, Nicholas Henley, Dajuan Johnson, Jr., and Baby Johnson; her god-daughter, Jenice Dunson; god-grandson, Philip Tyree, Jr. and a host of relatives and friends. Homecoming service will be held at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, 4544 Laurel Drive, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 12 noon. Viewing 10am Tuesday. Family will receive friends at 11am until service begins. Interment: Woodland Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com