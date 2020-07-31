McDADE (Robbins), Sharon Ruth Age 67, of Franklin, OH, went to be with her Lord Friday, July 24, 2020, while at Miami Valley Hospital. Sharon was born in Middletown, OH, on January 26, 1953, to James and Naomi (Saylor) Robbins. She was a Registered Nurse and retired from a career she thoroughly enjoyed with the Kettering Health Network. Sharon was preceded in death by her loving father James Robbins; her beautiful daughter, Mary Elizabeth McDade, and her wonderful brother-in-law, Tom McDade. Sharon is survived by her loving mother, Naomi Robbins; her devoted husband of 46 years, James McDade; her son, Jimmy (Beth) McDade; her daughter, Maggie (Randy) Donisi; her grandchildren, Emma and Savannah McDade, Bella Norman, Xavier, Evan and Eric Donisi; her sister, Mary Robbins (David) Starkey; her sisters-in-law, Nancy (Mike Leach) McDade, Ann McDade (Rick) Adams, Roxanne McDade; she cared and adored her nieces and nephews and their families, Janna Starkey and Emily Weghorst; David, Daniel, and Jacob Starkey, Mike and Jon Adams. And so, Lord, where do I put my hope? My only hope is in you. Psalm 39:7. Public Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH, from 5-6 pm followed by a private funeral service that can be viewed via Facebook Live Stream. Burial will be at the Lum Greene Cemetery in Calvin, KY. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence. Please log on to www.facebook.com/AndersonFuneral/ to view the live stream of your loved one's service. Shortly before the appointed time, the live stream will begin. If you do not see the live stream on your screen, please refresh your screen. You might need to scroll down to see the live stream. Once the live stream is over, the video will be posted to our Facebook page to be viewed at any time. Thank you.



