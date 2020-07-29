McDANIEL, Carolyn Sue Age 78, formerly of Hamilton, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Loudonville, Ohio. She was born in Hamilton on January 13, 1942, the daughter of William and Dora (Huff) McDaniel. She was employed as a transportation dispatcher, the only woman in Ohio at that time, for The Neer Corp., retiring in 1998 after 23 years of service. She is survived by two daughters, Diana (Rick) Shultz, Loudonville and Renee (David) Miller, Sevierville, Tennessee; two sisters, Nancy (Denny) Krall and Donna (Jeff) Williams all of Hamilton; one niece, Mallory; four nephews, Jason, Ryan, Jordan and Brian; seven grandchildren, Rachel, Kim, Jaimie, Sara, Jacob, Kile and Carolyn; seven great-grandchildren, Angel, Christy, Cleet, Gage, Rion, AJ and Amara. She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father and mother, Earl and Mary Fields and a grandson, Jeremy Michael. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindenwald Baptist Church, 460 Symmes Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014 with Pastor Tyler Green officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Assoc., 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203-1742 or Lindenwald Baptist Church. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

