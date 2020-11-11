X

MCDANIEL, Clyde

MCDANIEL, Jr., Clyde

82, of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away

November 7, 2020. Born in Hamilton, OH, and moving to Tampa in 1954, Clyde played basketball at Hillsborough High where as a senior, he was

voted to the All City Tampa Bay Times team. During his

senior year, Hillsborough ended the season as State

Runner-up to Miami Senior High. Clyde served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 10 years and then went into construction as a State General Contractor and later as a State Building Inspector. He married Marlene Gray on April 12th, 2008, and they retired in Daytona Beach, FL. Clyde was preceded in death by one daughter, Tina, and one son, Danny. He leaves behind his wife, Marlene; one daughter, Cheri Lynn McDaniel Ferrera; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held 2 pm-

4 pm Friday, November 13th at Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, 4084 Halifax Dr., Port Orange FL. Interment, with

military honors, will take place at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park in Tampa, FL. To share memories and condolences with the

family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com; (386) 760-9660.

