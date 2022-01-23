Hamburger icon
MCDANIEL, Donald

MCDANIEL, Donald

"Donnie"

70, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Donnie was born in Dayton, OH, to Ernest and Nettie McDaniel. He was a graduate of Jefferson H.S. and Central State University. Donnie

married Itesca Henderson and later relocated to Los Angeles, CA, where he resided for 34 years, employed as a Programming Manager for Continental Graphics and Boeing; most

recently employed at Macy's in Dayton. He was preceded in death by parents and brother, Jaryld McDaniel. Donnie leaves to cherish his memory; daughter, Devin (Pape) McDaniel; granddaughters, Daria, Inaya and Imani Diop; siblings;

Reginald (Beverly) McDaniel, Bernadette Wills, Artis (Ellen) McDaniel, Cherylyn Greene, Nathaniel McDaniel and La-Tanya (Michael) Finley. Bonus daughter, Dawn Allen; a host of

nieces, nephews, family, godchildren and friends. Service will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 12pm at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 3701 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Family will receive friends one hour prior. Masks are

required. Dr. Craig S. High, Senior Pastor, eulogist. Entombment at West Memory Gardens.


HHRoberts.com


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

