McDaniel, Reginald Eugene



Age 80, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 15, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday January 6, 2024, at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH 45406. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com



