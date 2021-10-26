dayton-daily-news logo
X

McDANIEL, Valeria

Obituaries
8 hours ago

MCDANIEL, Valeria M.

Age 66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 28, 2021, at

Believers Christian Fellowship Church, 3010 McCall St.,

Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Reverend Anitra Peavy officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Face masks are required.

Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
DILLON, Frances
2
TOMBLIN, Junior
3
TACKETT, Randy
4
ROBINSON, Gary
5
PUCKETT, R. Wayne
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top