McDONALD, Joanne



On Friday, April 9th, 2021, Joanne McDonald, formally of Middletown, OH, passed away in Clarkston, MI, at age 84.



Joanne, "Jo", was born on February 21, 1937, in Middletown, OH, to Tom and Regina (Gross) Blevins. She graduated old



Middletown High School in 1955 and became employed with Olgsby-Barnitz Bank. Joanne was married to Logan Pence Jr., for 12 years and they had three children. She then married Howard McDonald and they had one child. Before leaving Middletown for Cincinnati and later Michigan she worked at Osborne Photography Studio, organizing photo shoots for graduating seniors in area high schools.



Joanne loved to travel, enjoying trips to London and Europe. She loved to read, entertain, and had a knack for decorating. She decorated for the Christmas shop while employed there and was in charge of decorating at the senior living



community where she worked. She loved to collect dolls and Dept. 56 buildings. She loved being involved with her family. Holidays were favorite times for extended family and friends. She was an avid Red Wings fan, and an "ice hockey"



grandma, watching her grandchildren play. Joanne was a faithful member of the Far Hills Grace Baptist Church while living in Dayton. She also treasured giving her time



sponsoring a child through Big Sisters of America. Hers was an upbeat, humorous, optimistic personality and will be greatly missed by all.



Joanne was preceded in death by her father Tom, mother Regina, and step-father Paul Vandervoort. She leaves to



treasure her memory, four children; Brent (Vicki), Kim (Peter), Denise, and Shannon (Darci), her seven grandchildren; Joey, Mitchell, Nichole, Alysia, Eric, J. Logan, and Calla, her three



sisters; Linda (Steve), Carol, and Sandra (Benny), and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.



Because of the Coronavirus, there will be a celebration of Joanne's life at a later date for family and friends.

