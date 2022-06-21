McDonald, Kelley

McDONALD (Kuntz),



Kelley Anne



J.D. passed away after a 17-month long battle with cancer at the age of 35. Survived by her husband Tom, parents Bob and Lisa Kuntz, sisters Kristen Bailey (husband Jeremy) and Kaitlin Kuntz and a nearly infinite number of friends. Kelley was a graduate of Centerville High School, The Ohio State University (Fisher College of Business) and John Marshall Law School in Chicago, IL. She was a practicing Attorney until her diagnosis. It is difficult to convey the breadth of loss or the love for this wonderful wife, daughter, and sister. Services and burial to take place on



Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. Mary's of the Angels in Chicago. Contact Lakeview Funeral Home for arrangements at (773)-472-6300 or email lakeviewfh@gmail.com.

