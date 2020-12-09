X

MCDONALD, Michael

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

McDONALD, Michael J.

Age 81, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Joan; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael (Lisa), Christopher, Patrick; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Susie (Jim) Lawrie, Nancy McDonald and Laurence Overmire; four grandchildren,

Michael, Destiny, Misty, Bambi and five great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 AM, Friday, December 11 at Emanuel Church. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Emanuel Church or St. Vincent DePaul, envelopes will be available at the church. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.