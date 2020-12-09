McDONALD, Michael J.



Age 81, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Joan; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael (Lisa), Christopher, Patrick; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Susie (Jim) Lawrie, Nancy McDonald and Laurence Overmire; four grandchildren,



Michael, Destiny, Misty, Bambi and five great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 AM, Friday, December 11 at Emanuel Church. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to



Emanuel Church or St. Vincent DePaul, envelopes will be available at the church. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering, OH.

