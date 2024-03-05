McDonald, William "Bill" Harold



William Harold McDonald "Bill", 89, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, March 1st, 2024 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born December 23rd, 1934 in Springfield, Ohio the son of William R. and Vedah C. (Adams) McDonald. Bill serviced in the Ohio National Guard. He retired after 46 ½ years from Navistar and was a member of Local 402. He was an avid OSU Buckeyes football and Cleveland Browns fan. He was also a car lover and liked dining out with family and friends. He will best be known as a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. Bill is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Eugene Petty; granddaughter, Sarah Parks (Jonathon); grandson-in-law, Justin Sherrock; great-grandchildren: Jack, Lucy, Annie, Jonathon and Addison; in-laws: Larry Willman (Becky) and Gary Hinman (Peggy); nephews and nieces: Bill McDonald, Robert McDonald, Casey Willman, Chrys Runnells (Terry) and Emily Sturgell (Denver); special friends: Maryann Plank, Kim Geis and Dick McCoy. Bill is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Donna McDonald in 2012; brother, Richard McDonald and granddaughter, Amy Sherrock. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8th, 2024 from 12-1 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of William's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com