MCDONEL, Bernard



Lyman "Bernie"



Age 90, long time resident



of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Bernie was born on February 2, 1931, in Salina, KS. He graduated from Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis in 1949, then from Indiana University in 1956. After serving three years in the Coast Guard, Bernie served as an Accountant and Auditor for Shell Oil and Kroger. He then worked as a Controller for International Export Services guiding their successful mergers. Then, together with a friend, Bernie began EDIT, an educational and publications company for Import/Export services, also guiding its merger. He ended his career as a Supervisory Specialist for the Defense Departments' Accounting Office, then retiring in 1993. Bernie loved to play bridge and ping pong and had a passion for popcorn and playing the Stock Market. In addition he was very avid about reading and practicing Natural Health activities and was an avid swimmer and golfer. Bernie is survived by his loving wife Christel, and his children, Bruce McDonel and Anna Robinson; and grandson, Alex Cullinan. Private family services. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at



