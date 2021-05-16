McDonough, Dorothy

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">M</font><font size="2" color="#000000">c</font><font size="2" color="#000000">DONOUGH</font><font size="2" color="#000000"> (Neer), Dorothy Jean <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">85, of South Charleston, Ohio, died on May 4, 2021. Dorothy was born March 22, 1936, in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, to Mahlon and Maude (Goodson) Neer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas and son, David. She is survived by three <br/><br/>children, Sarah, Joseph, and Timothy; five grandchildren, Tina, Eric, Brian, Zachary and Nicole; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 22, from 1 - 2 p.m. <br/><br/>in </font><font size="2" color="#000000">CONROY FUNERAL HOME.</font><font size="2" color="#000000">A graveside service will be held <br/><br/>immediately following the visitation, beginning at 2:15 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery.</font><br/>