MCDOUGAL (Owen), Judith Lee "Judy"



Age 81, of Beavercreek, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital Friday, January 21, 2022. Family will greet friends from 1:00pm-2:00pm Friday, February 4 at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. Memorial Services will start at 2:00pm at the funeral home. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.