Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

McDOWELL, Diana

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

McDOWELL, Diana "Sissy"

75, of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. She is survived by her devoted husband Stephen McDowell; her daughter Tracey Melowic; grandchildren Rae and Reid Melowic; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family and friends. Diana retired as a legal secretary and enjoyed spending time with "the

girls" and her family. Private graveside services will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Diana's name. Arrangements are in care of Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel. Online

condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

In Other News
1
SCHULTZ, Daniel
2
WALLIN, Buddy
3
BRUGGEMAN, Nancy
4
CALLAHAN, Hilda
5
Lane-Rickert, Claire
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top