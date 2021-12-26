McDOWELL, Diana "Sissy"



75, of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. She is survived by her devoted husband Stephen McDowell; her daughter Tracey Melowic; grandchildren Rae and Reid Melowic; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family and friends. Diana retired as a legal secretary and enjoyed spending time with "the



girls" and her family. Private graveside services will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Diana's name. Arrangements are in care of Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel. Online



condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

