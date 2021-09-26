McELDOWNEY, Susan A.



Age 78, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, September 18th, 2021, surrounded by family.



Born to Drexel and Betty Barber, Susie was a loving wife, mother, and grandma. She was an avid Dayton Flyers basketball fan, fantastic water skier and obedient follower of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ,



attending Christian Life Center since 2000. As an Administrator for the Emergency Room



Department at Miami Valley Hospital for over 40 years she made a difference in a countless number of lives. When she wasn't working she could be found enjoying the serenity and sunshine with her family at Norris Lake.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Vern McEldowney. Susan is survived by her sons, Steve Moltz (Rosa), Jeff McEldowney (Amanda); and daughter, Cheryl Marks; grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor, Hayley, Jonathan, David,



Kennedy and Caroline; brother, Dick Barber (Sue); nephews, Dave Barber (Mona), Chris Barber and Dan Barber (Olga).



Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Road. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in Susan's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

