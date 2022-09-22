McELFRESH, Lois L.



Age 80, of Dayton, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Jerry McElfresh, and two children: Cristy and husband David Rittenhouse and Scotty and wife Molly McElfresh. Three grandchildren also survive her: Carly Rittenhouse-Taylor (Zach), Jenna Rittenhouse, and Emily McElfresh as does a sister Joy (Jim) Kuhn. Lois was a loving and generous wife, mother, sister and friend. Interment service will be held privately at her request, with a gathering of friends and family beginning at 4 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 3425 Heritage Trace Dr. West, Bellbrook, OH 45305. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

