McELFRESH, Sandra

McELFRESH (Rice),



Sandra J.



Age 65, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1955, in



Toledo, Ohio, to Robert Sr. and Ella Mae (Henry) Rice. She



graduated from Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio, and Owens Community College in Toledo with a business degree in accounting. In the 1970s she worked at the Zone Offices of Sears and Roebuck in Toledo. After moving to Dayton in 1980, she worked for E.F. MacDonald Co. for several years. During the past 35 years, she provided administrative and accounting services to Dayton Habitat for Humanity, Southminster Presbyterian Church, and Church of the Cross United Methodist Church. She also loved her work in the nursery at the World of Love Learning Center providing loving care to newborns, and encouragement and education to young nervous parents. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and sister Dorothy Spitler Whitehead, nephew Robert Rice III, and sister-in-law Diane Rice. She is



survived by Dr. Thomas McElfresh, her best friend and loving husband of 44 years, amazing daughters Sarah McElfresh-Taulbee (Jonathan) and Laura McElfresh, awesome grandsons Scott and Joshua McElfresh, Jonathan's daughters Nika, Johnnie, and Ana Taulbee, big brother Robert (Julie) Rice, Jr., sweet sister Brenda (Dennis) Holdren, wonderful nephews and their wives, and sisterly best friends Nancy, Janie, Lisa,



Jeanette, Kathy, Terri, Judy, Charlotte, Pam, Belinda, Bonnie, Chris, and the deeply cherished members of Friends'



Fellowship with whom she traveled, loved, and laughed



frequently. Sandy thoroughly enjoyed baking holiday cookies especially tasty Hungarian pastries, vacationing at the beach in Emerald Isle, NC, cruising to Hawaii, Alaska, the Mexican Riviera, and Caribbean several times, and most of all, hanging with her family around the house and with her grandsons at their many music concerts and marching band activities. Sandy was a smart, sassy, kind, and loving woman, and was admired greatly. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, December 11th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. COVID response protocols are in place. Wearing of masks is



required and proper spacing will be in place. Funeral services and burial at David's Cemetery will be private. Online



condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Contributions can be made to Church of the Cross United Methodist Church, 3121 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, Ohio 45429 or the Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association, 8448 North Dixie Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45414.

