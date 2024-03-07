McEvers, Phyllis Clay

Schooler-McEvers, Phyllis Clay

Phyllis Clay McEvers, age 86, of Springfield, Ohio passed away at Springfield Assisted Living on March 3rd, 2024. She is preceded in death by her parents Otis and Brucie Schooler, brother Shannon Schooler, son Rick Heiser, granddaughter Andrea Heiser, daughter-in-law Jennifer, and good friend Virginia. She is survived by her son Randy Heiser, granddaughters Molly, Madison, and Haley Heiser and cousins Donna and Gary, and friend Peggy. Visitation March 8th, 2024 10am-12pm with funeral to follow at Tobias Far Hills. Burial at David's Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.tobias-funeral.com

