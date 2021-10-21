MCFADDEN, Digna V.



Age 63, of Dayton, OH, a native daughter of Beaufort, NC, rested peacefully Saturday, October 16th, 2021, at Kettering Hospital. She was a member of the Christian fellowship family at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her mother, Mrs.



Doris T. McFadden; brother, Timothy A. McFadden. Survivors include her daughter Ceiara Kent; sisters, Youlonda S. Kent and Valerie J. (Fred) Sconiers; brother, Elvis E. (Rineta) McFadden. Funeral service will be 11 am Friday, October 16th, 2021, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10-11 AM. Rev. Renard D. Allen, Jr. officiating. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. HHRoberts.com.

