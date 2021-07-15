McFADDIN, Doris Wells



Doris McFaddin, age 89, from Sequim, WA, formerly of Springfield, OH, went home to be with the Lord on March 22, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Johnson County Kentucky on October 25,1930, to Colvin and Tessie Burke Wells.



In 1948 Doris married Eugene (Gene) McFaddin in their hometown of Paintsville, KY. After Gene's military service they moved to Springfield, OH, where they lived until 1990. She worked part-time at Wren's for many years. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church of Springfield, OH, and Sequim Bible Church of Sequim, WA. She was a blessing to every life she touched.



In the 1980s Doris and Gene devoted time traveling in England and other European countries while visiting their son Vince and family. In 1990, Doris and Gene moved to Sequim, WA, to be closer to family.



Doris is survived by her son Vincent (Karen) McFaddin of Sammamish, WA; granddaughter Kristen Wallace and two great-grandsons Isaiah and Elijah Wallace-all of Puyallup, WA as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Doris is preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene. They were together for 63 years until his death in 2012. She is also preceded in death by sisters Grandalene (Gene) McFaddin of Paintsville, KY; Racine (Lee) Howard of Paintsville, KY; and brother Denzil (Geraldine) Wells of Columbus, Ohio.



A brief memorial service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel in Springfield, Ohio, on Saturday, July 17th, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Doris will be interred next to her husband, Gene.

