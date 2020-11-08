X

McFANN, Judy

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

McFANN, Judy Mae

Miss Judy Mae McFann of South Vienna, Ohio, formerly of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,

November 3rd, 2020, at the age of 80. She was the daughter of Clarence and Bernice (Syrus) McFann. Judy is survived by her siblings Helen Whip and Kenneth McFann; as well as several nieces and nephews. At Judy's request, no services will be held, and in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sisters of Mercy South Central through their website:

https://www.sistersofmercy.org/south-central/donate/ Arrangements entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON

FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.