MCFARLAND, Edward Harrison "Buck"



Age 38, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Ed was born in Mobile, AL, on June 23, 1983. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward L. McFarland; cousin, Valoris "Veep" Slivinski; grandparents, Red and Bernice Norman



and Richard and Glenna



Cramer; mother-in-law,



Rhonda Gillespie; and several high school friends that passed away too soon. Ed is survived by his wife, Jessica McFarland; daughters, Leeana McFarland and Brooklyn Walters; brothers, Ben (Sarah) McFarland and Bradford (Mara) McFarland; sister,



Jenny McFarland (Kenny); 3 step-children; 6 nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Ed was an avid Monte Carlo fan, he often teased that he wanted to be buried in one! He was a hardworking man with a soft spot for



animals-even squirrels. Ed was a jack of all trades and was a talented artist and carpenter. He received his pipe fitting



license while working at First Response Fire Protection.



Services are pending at this time. Arrangements entrusted to the Newcomer Kettering Chapel. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

