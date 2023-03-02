MCFARLAND, Gary Lee



82, entered the presence of his Savior on February 27, 2023. He was born December 2, 1940, in Dawn, Ohio, to Merryl and Helen (Miller) McFarland who preceded him in death. Gary is survived by Joy (Summers) McFarland, his wife of 58 years. He also leaves behind his children: Joseph (Erica), Patrick (Debra), and Sharil (Matthew); his grandchildren: Kayla, Luke, Rachel, Andrew, Noah, Isaac, Jeanie, and Elizabeth; and his sister, Tchrieyah. Gary was a lifelong Ohio State fan and graduated from The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy in 1964. During his 53-year career, he was Assistant Director of Pharmacy at Community Hospital, Director of Pharmacy at Charleston General Hospital, and Pharmacy Manger at CVS. When he wasn't cheering on his Buckeyes, he enjoyed leading others to Christ and teaching Sunday school at Maiden Lane Church of God. He also served as Sunday school superintendent at Maiden Lane for over 50 years. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 5 from 3-5 PM at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, and a funeral celebrating his life will be Monday, March 6 at 3:00 PM in the funeral home. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Children's Rescue Center, childrensrescuecenter.com/give-online.html or West Enon Church of God. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



