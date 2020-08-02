McFARLAND, Larry E. "Tuffy" 73, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Kindred Hospital, Dayton. He was born November 17, 1946, in Springfield, the son of the late Charles W. and Barbara J. (Phillips) McFarland. Larry worked in quality assurance for Steel Products for 32 years and later for Delphi for 11 years. Over the years Larry was involved in coaching in several area sports leagues including Babe Ruth baseball, N.A.A.A. baseball, CYO basketball and women's softball. Coaching his son's for many years was an important and proud part of his life. He umpired boy's baseball, served as a Boy Scout leader and was an avid Wittenberg men's basketball fan. Larry was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, United Senior Services and a longtime board member at the Clark County Historical Society where he helped orchestrate the Civil War Symposium. Survivors include his wife, Elynor "Sissy" (Norton); two children, Michael McFarland and Charlie & Lisa McFarland; four grandchildren, Andrew, Annalisa, Matthew and Katie; two brothers, Gary McFarland and Randy & Mary Beth McFarland and one sister-in-law, Patricia Shoemaker. A Mass of Christian of Burial will be held at 10 AM on Thursday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Clark County Historical Society or the Northwestern High School Alumni Scholarship Fund via the Springfield Foundation. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

