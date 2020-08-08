MCFARLAND, Nancy C. Age 81, of Hamilton, passed away at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Nancy was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 28, 1939, to Earl and Geneva (nee Getz) Lyons. On March 4, 1957, she married Eugene McFarland. Nancy was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, member of the Merried Ladies Association and the Altar Rosary Society. Nancy enjoyed Bingo, bowling and the Cincinnati Reds, especially her favorite player, Joey Votto. She will be remembered for her giving heart and love for her kids and grandkids. Nancy is survived by her children, Patrick (Carmen) McFarland, Gary (Vicky) McFarland, Mark (Michele) McFarland and Sheila (Ray) Sharp; her son-in-law, Mike Klumb; her grandchildren, Steven, Wesley (Brittany), Jimmy (Brandi), Josh, Ryan (Cassie), Cole, Courtney (Kane), Heather, Taylor and Krista; her great-grandchildren, Brianna, Jaylyn, Carter, Aden and Carter; her sister, Lois (Jim) Pohlman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, Eugene McFarland (2016); her daughter, Gail McFarland-Klumb (2010); her great-granddaughter, Abigail Sharp (2009); her sisters, Marian, Jane, Irma and Melba; and her brothers, Jim, Jake, Bobby and Donny. Mass of Christian of Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 10:00 AM with celebrant Fr. Rob Muhlenkamp. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

