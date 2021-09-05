McGARVEY, Joyce

McGARVEY (Fenton), Joyce Ann



93, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on August 24, 2021. Joyce was born April 14, 1928, to Larry and Effie



Fenton and was predeceased by her sisters, Thelma Ford and Laurene Pride, and by her



husband, Jim McGarvey. She graduated from Roosevelt High, married Jim, that charming Irishman, and moved to Beavercreek where they raised their five children in the house they built. She loved being a mother.



She also loved books, music and animals, and volunteered at SICSA for 25 years, where she fostered 500 rescue cats, including dozens of bottle babies. In her 70's, she moved to Clayton to be near her daughter, Joy. She was a happy person, and beautiful in both youth and age. She sometimes called herself a Lutheran Catholic Buddhist, but what she believed in was kindness.



She is survived by daughters, Gayle McGarvey, Jill McGarvey and Joy Scott; sons Jim McGarvey and Gary McGarvey;



son-in-law Richard Scott; daughters-in-law Anna McGarvey and Vicki McGarvey; grandchildren Jenny McGarvey, Keenan McGarvey Lynsay North, Zach McGarvey, Macy Burtin, Alicia Burtin and Sabrina Vreuls; great-grandchildren Lily McCormack, Braxton North & Cohen Blume.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to SICSA of Dayton https://www.sicsa.org/give/.

