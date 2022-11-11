McGEE, Betty

McGEE (Benson),



Betty Ann



Betty Ann (Benson) McGee, 94, formerly of Middletown, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant in Monroe, Ohio. She was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1927, in Stephens, Arkansas, to parents Helmer and Mildred Theresa (Bader) Benson. Betty graduated as a trained concert pianist in 1950 from Henderson State University, Arkadelphia, Arkansas, where she met the love of her life, John McGee, their first day on campus. She was also an elementary school teacher for over 25 years, and during her career taught in Crossett, Arkansas, Carlisle, Ohio, and then in Middletown at Maple Park, Spring Hill, and Jefferson Elementary. Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church in Middletown for nearly 60 years. Her steadfast faith was evidenced in her radiant spirit and positive outlook. All who knew Betty admired her kindness, grace, devotion to others, and above all her thankfulness to God for her many blessings. To her family and friends, Betty was the embodiment of love. Betty loved her family immeasurably and will be greatly missed by daughters, Marcia McGee, Lisa (Bob) Hill, and Julie (Tom) Barber; grandchildren, Ryan Gaker, Adam (Kanako) Leighton, Sarah (Tyler) Purcell, Mike Barber, Brad (Chelsea) Barber and James "Ed" Hill; six great-grandchildren; honorary daughter, Nina Rose Allen; and dear sister-in-law, Alice Benson. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, John Edward McGee, Jr.; grandson, Holden Blumhagen; her parents, Mildred and Helmer Benson; and brothers, Charlie and Jim Benson. Visitation will be held Monday, November 14th, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, with Rev. Tom Myers officiating. Services at the funeral home will immediately follow visitation. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Please sign the guestbook at



