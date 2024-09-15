McGee, Karen

McGee (Willis), Karen Sue



Karen Sue McGee, 79, of Grayson, died Thursday, September 12, 2024 at the Kingsbrook Lifecare in Ashland, KY. She was born March 25, 1945 in Sandusky, OH to the late Earl and Lucille (McMillen) Willis. She was of the Methodist Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Jeannie Rice, Kathy Sparks, Mike Willis, Rex Willis, Gary Willis, Martha Lou Fraley, Patricia Coburn, and Linda Cooper. Survivors include her daughters Cynthia Anne Clay (Dr. James Joseph) Thomas of Yellow Springs, OH, Tamara Sue Clay (Troy) Savage of Grayson, KY, and Carley Addison McGee-Boehm (Christopher Ryan Beasley) of Chattanooga, TN, a sister Pam Willis Ratcliff of Orient, OH, 7 grandchildren, Cassandra Marie (Christopher James) Flatt, Brittany Nicole (Noah Malcolm) Scott, Amanda Ryan (David) Jenkins, Chelsea Addison Conley, Allyson Lynn (Matthew) Brummitt, Addison Ames Boehm, and Delaney Ybel Boehm (their father, Edward Walter Boehm), 6 great-grandchildren, Maddox Clay Flatt, Kanon Carlisle Flatt, Raelyn Brummitt, Colten Brummitt, Brooks Jenkins, and Ruby Jenkins, along with a host of other relatives, dear friends, and multiple granddogs. Karen had a mind for business and was the owner of multiple businesses including Able Pest Control in Springfield, OH., as well as Charisma Boutique, Huxter's Market, Deli and Liquor Stores on Sanibel Island, FL. Karen was deeply involved with many organizations that worked to protect and care for animals. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donation to Karen's true passion, www.dogsdeservebetter.org. A celebration of Karen's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of PRESTON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME.



