McGEE, Marilyn

McGEE (nee Steck),



Marilyn Jean



Marilyn Jean McGee (nee Steck), age 88, of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Westover Retirement Community. Marilyn was born in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, on September 8, 1934. Marilyn was a 1952 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School and a 1956 graduate of Ohio University, from which she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. She was a colonizing member of Gamma Eta chapter of Kappa Delta Sorority, which she served as president. Marilyn was a teacher at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee, and continued her teaching career in Hamilton, Ohio. In addition to teaching home economics at the junior high school and high school levels, she taught sewing, tailoring, and quilting in adult evening school. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Hamilton, where she served as pianist for several years and was actively involved in United Methodist Women, the quilting group, chair of funeral dinners/kitchen committee, and other ministries. Quilting and caring for her family were her passions and she gave of each of these generously. She was humble, selfless, talented, creative, generous, kind, and loving. She will be sorely missed by her friends and family. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert "Dale" McGee; her children, Shannon (Liz) McGee, Sean (Karen) McGee and Kelly (Ray) Kelsey; her grandchildren, Margaret (Chadd) Webb, Ellen McGee, and Fiona and Dylan Kelsey. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Mildred (nee Kuenzli); and her brother, David Steck. Friends will be received for visitation on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2:00 PM until the time of a 3:00 PM service at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, with Pastor Randy Stearns officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Hamilton. For online condolences please visit www.browndawsonflick.com.

