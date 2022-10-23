McGEE, Mildred

McGEE (Davis), Mildred L.



Age 89, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 20, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born in Blacklick, Virginia on February 12, 1933, the daughter of Foster and Lessie (King) Davis. She attended Highlands United Church of Christ and later attended First Christian Church. Milly previously worked at Siegler Bottling Company and retired as the Union Secretary of Local 902 after many years of service. She loved spending time with family and her friends at Springfield Assisted Living. Milly loved doing crafts, caring for her flowers and sitting with her dog, Chloe. Survivors include her children, Debbie (Tom) Curtis and Cecil (April) Foley; step-children, Lee (Linda) McGee and Linda Addis; brother, Kenny (Connie) Davis; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Milly was preceded in death by her husband, Fred McGee; sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy (Larry) Freshour and Maretta (Bob) Farries; step son-in-law, Bud Addis. Milly's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Springfield Assisted Living for the loving care they gave her and Chloe. The family would also like to thank the staff of Springfield Regional Medical Center and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton the compassionate care provided in Milly's final days. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 6-8pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Milly's life will be held on Thursday beginning at 10am at the funeral home, with burial to follow in the McConkey Cemetery, Catawba. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Milly's name to Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Rd., Urbana, OH 43078 or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



