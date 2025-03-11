McGhee, Harold



Harold "Buddy" McGhee passed away on March 5, 2025, at UC Hospital in Cincinnati, after a battle with lymphoma. He was born on July 27, 1950, in Hazard, Kentucky.



Buddy proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, demonstrating dedication and service to his country. Following his military career, he built a lasting career at International Paper, where he retired. He was a man of faith and attended Tylersville Worship Center, where he served as an usher.



For the past twelve years, Buddy resided in Trenton, Ohio, with his son and daughter-in-law. He is survived by his son, Christopher McGhee; daughter-in-law, Tiffany McGhee; and sister, Bobbie McGhee. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren: Jaelyn McGhee, Kylie McGhee, Miranda Theiss, Harley Meyer, Hannah Hooper, and Peyton Gray; and also his step grandchildren, Trey Truzak, Nicole Truzak, and Riley Wilmot.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Memphis and Jaunita McGhee; his daughter, Tonja McGhee; and siblings, Barbara Hoskins, Billie Gardner, Bonnie Weber, and James McGhee.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 15, at 1:00 p.m. at Tylersville Worship Center, located at 2753 Tylersville Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011.



