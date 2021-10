In Loving Memory on



Your Birthday Son



Obie W. McGhee III



10/29/1981 - 8/24/2020



Thinking of you today.



Wishing you were here.



Remembering you with a mountain of love.



And a ocean full of tears. Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard.



But always near. Still loved,





still missed. And very dear.