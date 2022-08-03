McGILL, Michael A.



Michael A. McGill, age 62, of Lawrenceburg, IN, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2022, at Mercy Health in Cincinnati. He was born in Middletown, OH, to the late Donald and Ida McGill, graduated from Madison High School, and worked at Heartland Steel in Harrison, OH. Michael was a hard worker who was always willing to give others a hand. He enjoyed sports of all kinds but especially enjoyed playing golf. Michael is survived by his daughter Brandee (Bryan) Woods, son James McGill (Heather McGlothen), grandchildren Dylan Brabston, Kayden Woods, Ava Jaymes McGlothen, Ivy Jayne McGlothen, brother Richard (Susie) McGill, his sister Lisa McGill, as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to LifeCenter Organ Donation, 615 Elsinore Pl., Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Services will be private. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St., Germantown. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

