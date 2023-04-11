X

McGill, Sharron

Obituaries
2 hours ago

McGill, Sharron Elizabeth

Sharron Elizabeth McGill, age 70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023. Funeral service 12:30 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 12:30 pm. Family will receive friends 11:30 -12:30. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Harvey, Guy
2
VanAusdal, Cynthia
3
Bise, Merna
4
Hounshell, Zelia
5
Knapke, Daniel
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top