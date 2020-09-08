McGINNIS, Evelyn

McGINNIS (Watkins), Evelyn Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September, 2020, at Siena Woods Nursing Home, she was born in Atlanta, Georgia, has resided in Dayton, Ohio, the majority of her life. She was a longtime member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, active with Prayer Band, Senior Ushers and Sunday School. Survivors include her devoted niece, Darlene Davis (Maurice Davis), her nephew, Ralph McGinnis, Jr., sisters-in-law, Henrietta Stephens, Dorothy McGinnis, cousins, Della Rice of Louisville KY, Vanessa Ruck of Louisville KY and Annabel Jones of Memphis TN. I would like to take this opportunity to give a special thanks to the nurses at Evergreen nurse's station for the care they gave my aunt. Graveside service 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery. Dr. Tokunbo Adelekan, officiating. HHRoberts.com

