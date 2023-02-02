McGLOTHIN, Mary Lou



Age 95 of Middletown, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Mary Lou was born on June 6, 1927, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Everett C. and Mary Lillian (Jones) Powell. On January 19, 1951, she married her husband of over 52 years, Lowell Ambert McGlothin, who preceded her in death on December 11, 2003. Mary Lou is survived by her sons, Ron McGlothin and Robert (Gina) McGlothin; son-in-law, Tim Highley; step-daughters, Lova Jean (Jim) Ready and Helen (Fred) Ellinwood; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margaret Powell; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters, Sandra (Steve) Hume and Vicki Highley; and siblings, Delores (Wm. Carl) Treadway and Everett Powell. A Visitation will be held from 10am until 11am on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 11am on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

