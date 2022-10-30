McGLOTHIN,



Timothy Morris McGlothin, age 75, of Middletown, passed away surrounded by his family on October 23, 2022. He was born on February 4, 1947, in Falmouth, KY to the late Lovell McGlothin and Violet Sizemore (Tucker). Timothy worked as an automotive mechanic for most of his life. He enjoyed his friends and family. He will be remembered for his love of building and racing cars. Timothy is survived by his children, Jennifer (Charles) of Eaton, T. J. of Eaton, Linda of Lewisburg, James of West Alexandria, John Wesley of Somerville, Timothy Jr. of Middletown, and Dustin of Middletown; 1 brother and 4 sisters; grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan, Stephanie, Joshua, Alyssa, John, Dillon, Jadin, Kaleigh, Montana, Isabella, Tre, and Jorden, as well as many friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Shirley, Janet, and Benny. No services, however, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in honor of Timothy. For additional information and to view Timothy's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.

