McGREW, Neil M.



81, of Dunnellon passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at his home. He was born January 15, 1939, the son of Mary Ann (Kleman) McGrew and Glenn McGrew. Neil was a native of Defiance and West Chester, Ohio, and moved to this area from Springfield, Ohio, in 2019.



One of Neil's greatest joys was his involvement as a youth sports coach and church youth group leader where he influenced many as a positive role model, building character and bridging teen years to adulthood.



Neil was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; father, Glenn; wife of 41 years, Marilyn (Stuart) McGrew; son-in-law, Gus Faso; and nephew, Gregory Allen Daoust.



He is survived by his wife, Sherry (Moore) McGrew; sister, Sara Kay (McGrew) Daoust; children, Lisa McGrew, Steve and Billie McGrew, Michele (McGrew) Faso and fiancé David Alvirez, Chris Moore, Patrick Moore, Wendy (Moore) Archer, and



Angie Moore; grandchildren, Carrie Faso, Shelley (Jared) and Shaun Clopton, Abbey McGrew, Nikki (Faso) and Tyler



Guthrie, Derek McGrew, Andrew McGrew, Ashley Moore, Dominic and Beth Moore, Emily Moore, Nathan Moore, and Alex Moore; great-grandchildren, Joey and Devin Parsons, Madison, Brooke, and Ryan Clopton, Logan and Weston



Guthrie, Khloe and Lennox McGrew, Bella and Gracie Moore; nephew, Scott and Michelle Daoust; great-nieces, Sara



Katherine and Hannah Daoust; and great-nephew, Maddox Daoust.



A celebration of life for Neil will be held on December 18, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 pm at Blessings on Willow (215 Willow Street, S. Charleston, Ohio 45368) with eulogy performed by Pastor Craig Grammer. Immediately following will be a



celebration.



Neil's family extends their thanks to Hospice of Marion County for their care and compassion. A very special thanks to Dr.



Richard Darr, Natasha, and Crystal for their dedication and kindness. Neil always left the office feeling special because of these wonderful people.



Online condolences may be left at hiers-baxley.com.

