McGUFFEY, Elder

Born on January 27, 1958, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Deacon Will C. McGuffey and the late Bishop Lucy McGuffey. Tommy departed this life on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Olivia McGuffey; his two wonderful children, daughter, Diamond N.C. McGuffey, and son, Tommy J. McGuffey, Jr. He also leaves four sisters, three brothers, one sister-in-law, three brothers-in-law, two special friends, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 10:00 am until time of Home Going service at 11:00 am at Powerhouse of Faith Church, 500 Edison St., Dayton, OH 45402. Tommy will be laid to rest privately at Dayton National Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.

