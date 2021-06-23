MCGUINNESS, MARY KATHERINE

MCGUINNESS (Carter), Mary Katherine "Kay"



Age 91, of Fairborn, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021, at home. Mary Kay was born in DeGraff, MN, on Christmas Day, 1929, to Chester and Sophie Carter. While studying in Denver, she met Airman Michael "Tommy" McGuinness, and in 1955, Mary Kay and Tommy were married at Ruislip Air Station, Middlesex, England, where Tommy was stationed. There, they began their 63 years of marriage together, proudly serving side by side, throughout the US, for the duration of his 21 year USAF career and beyond. Mary Kay will be remembered for her love of horses, cardinals, gardening and the Cincinnati Reds, but mostly for her strength of character and her love for God and her family. Mary Kay is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers and sisters, Bernice, Chester "Buddy," Paul, John, Lloyd, Calvin, William "Bill," Donald, Dorothy "Dot," Ruth, baby girl, and Marvin; and her grandson, Kerstain Finklea. She is survived by her five children, Anna (Jerry) Finklea of Fairbanks, AK, MaryRose (Dave) Tweddell of Castle Rock, CO, Michael McGuinness of Fairborn, OH, Colleen (Dean) Slapak of Spring Valley, OH, and Jimmy (Laura) McGuinness of Henderson, NV. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Ian, Jared, Logan (Sabrina) and Kathryn Finklea, David (Ashley) Tweddell, David (Dauma) Slapak, and Colin McGuinness; nine great-grandchildren, Zander, Rowan, Avi, Avry, Ily, Henry, Leo, Calvin and Dina; her dog "Peter" Buster Brown who faithfully chased balls for her; and the help of ten special ladies, Candie, Brooke, Trish, Kelly, Dot, Michelle, Jody, Lee Ann, Kim and Ashley. A sincere thanks to the medical staff at WPAFB MC, to "Dr" Heather and to Amy, and the Ohio's Hospice team whom provided her with outstanding medical care. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 25 at 11:00 am at Mary Help of Christians Church in Fairborn. A Celebration of Mary Kay's Life will be held on Saturday, June 26 starting at Noon, at the family home in Fairborn. Family will receive friends and neighbors there to share food and stories. Kay's final resting place will be in Ireland with her husband, Tommy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the Ohio's Hospice in memory of Mary Kay. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

