McGUIRE, Bonnie Jean



Bonnie Jean Beckelhiemer Daniels McGuire, age 91, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Hospice of Butler Warren County. Bonnie was born June 4, 1930, in Estill, KY, to the late



Mort and Gracie (Stapleton)



Beckelhiemer. Bonnie was a charter member of the Franklin Freewill Baptist Church. Bonnie was preceded in death by her first husband, Everett Daniels; her second husband, William McGuire; her son, Ed Daniels; her grandson, Ray Everett



Daniels; her brothers, Charles Ray Beckelhiemer, Don



Beckelhiemer; her sisters, Judy Ann Beckelhiemer, Mildred Beckelhiemer, Faye Gray and three infant siblings. She is



survived by her daughter, Claudine Holt; her son, Ray Daniels; her six grandchildren, Terry Holt, Wayne (Lesli) Holt, Ryan Holt, Todd Daniels, Tracy Duncan, Amy Roy; her twelve great-grandchildren; her eleven great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joan Leslie. Funeral Services are 1pm, Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Franklin Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Drew Banks and Pastor Dencil Owsley officiating. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, OH.