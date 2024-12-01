McGuire, Nancy Hoyne



McGUIRE, NANCY HOYNE, age 80, of Shelburne, Vermont, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away October 14, 2024 at The Arbors at Shelburne after a two-decade decline from Alzheimer's disease. Nancy had been born August 2, 1944, in Dayton to the late William Hoyne, Jr. and Dorothy Ditmer Hoyne O'Brien. She was also preceded in death by two of her sisters, Jane Hosty and Tee Sandstrom; stepfather Jack O'Brien; and a stepbrother John Dee O'Brien. Survivors include her husband, Bill McGuire; her children, Kathleen Stewart (Buck) and Colleen Tremblay (Rich); and her beloved grandson, Tegan William Tremblay; sisters, Patty Hall (Jimmy), Kathy Smith (Joe), Maureen Patten (Dave); stepsister and stepbrothers, Mary Anne Klein (Carl, deceased), Mike O'Brien (Jane), Tom O'Brien (Sharon), Terry O'Brien (Kay), Dan O'Brien (Colleen); and a myriad of beloved nieces and nephews. Nancy had been a state record-holding long-distance swimmer for the Dayton Dolphins AAU Swim Team years ago, and then later in life the Head Coach of the Men's Swim Team at Episcopal Academy in Philadelphia; she was a graduate of Oakwood High School, an honors graduate of St. Mary's College, and held both Master of Arts and Master of Education degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Madison; she was a fine artist and had taught art at the high school level for several years before transitioning into a 30-year role as Director of College Placement at a number of fine prep and boarding schools throughout the country; she had been the Republican candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives in 1976. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E. Second Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. A gathering of family and friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



